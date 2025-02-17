Chivayo: Extending Mnangagwa's Term Will Ensure Consistency And Continuity

He called for the possibility of extending Mnangagwa’s presidency, arguing that such a move would align with the will of the people.

Chivayo said that, in a functioning democracy, the pursuit of progress should take precedence over rigid constitutional constraints.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

He further stated that he doesn’t mind if critics claim he supports an extension of Mnangagwa’s presidency for personal gain, asserting that he is willing to speak out on the issue regardless of any perceived self-interest. Said Chivayo:

I personally believe that PROGRESS must take precedence over PROCEDURAL CONSTRAINTS created by a Constitution. Most will say I’m singing for my supper and yes indeed, without a shadow of a doubt, I will also sing for breakfast and lunch too.

Chivayo stressed the importance of policy continuity, pointing to leadership changes in the U.S. that have caused inconsistencies, and argued for a similar approach in Zimbabwe to ensure stability and foster economic growth. He said:

In my view, a performing President like PRESIDENT E.D. must be allowed to COMPLETE his vision for the nation. The WILL OF THE PEOPLE should always be at the core of democracy. As we have seen in the U.S.A, policy inconsistencies caused by frequent leadership changes DISRUPT national progress. For example, most of former President Biden’s policies implemented since 2020 and the recent banning of TikTok and were all SWIFTLY undone by President Trump on his first day in office, despite there being a Supreme Court order banning TikTok in USA. By contrast, Zimbabwe is a CONSTITUTIONAL DEMOCRACY and even the President abides with Court judgments. We cannot however afford policy INCONSISTENCIES, such as what is being experienced in the USA, especially considering PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA’s strong foundation for ECONOMIC GROWTH and stability. Extending his leadership will certainly ensure CONSISTENCY and CONTINUITY, which are critical for achieving Zimbabwe’s long-term goals and VISION 2030 !!!!

Chivayo argued that the constitution should evolve to reflect the will of the people, and although President Mnangagwa has pledged not to seek a third term, Chivayo believes his leadership deserves an extension for the benefit of the nation and the success of Vision 2030. He wrote:

The CONSTITUTION is a LIVING DOCUMENT, made BY THE PEOPLE and FOR THE PEOPLE. I believe that it must evolve to reflect the aspirations of the majority. As a CONSTITUTIONALIST, President Mnangagwa is on record indicating that he will NOT run for a third term. However, the PRESIDENT has earned the trust of the people, who recognize his EXCEPTIONAL leadership and the progress achieved under the SECOND REPUBLIC. With the GRACE OF GOD an extension of time in office for this WONDERFUL LEADER will certainly benefit the nation and ensure the success of Vision 2030 and beyond.

Chivayo has faced criticism from his detractors, who often label him a “tenderpreneur” — a term used to describe individuals who secure government contracts through political connections rather than fair competition.

His critics allege that his success is more about political ties than business acumen.

Chivayo made inflammatory statements in leaked audio recordings, where he claimed to have a strong influence over President Mnangagwa and the political system.

In one recording, he allegedly boasted about being the president’s “blue-eyed boy” and suggested that his lucrative contracts were a result of his close relationship with Mnangagwa.

“Ndakachibata kuti dzvii,” he reportedly said, implying that the President is under his control.

Tags

Leave a Comment