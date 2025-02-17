Detective Kedha Breaks Down In Court

According to HeraldOnline, the emotional outburst led Chief Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro to adjourn the case until today for continuation.

Chidawa faces charges alongside his alleged accomplices—Paradza Passmore Matubu, Perseverance Chisango, Malvern Mutanda, and Francis Takura. Mutanda and Takura are still at large.

The complainant in the case is Melody Matanhire.

In January 2024, Chidawa and his co-accused failed to appear in court after their application for discharge was rejected by Magistrate Guwuriro.

Their bail was subsequently cancelled, and Chidawa is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for the continuation of his trial.

Matanhire is accused of having an affair with Mutanda, who told her he had about US$100,000 in soiled money that needed cleaning.

He claimed the process would require US$20,000 in clean bills, which would be mixed with the soiled money and chemicals. The person who supplied the clean money would earn a commission upon successful completion.

On August 27, 2020, Matanhire told Mutanda she had secured the US$20,000 and accompanied him to Blue Ridge Lodge to “clean” the money.

She took the cash from her home in Gen Lorne, Harare, unaware that Mutanda had conspired with Chidawa, Takura, Matubu, and Chisango to steal it.

At the lodge, Mutanda asked for the US$20,000, which Matanhire handed over. He placed it in a cooler box for the cleaning process.

Moments later, Chidawa and his group, posing as police officers, entered the lodge and assaulted Mutanda, pretending to arrest him.

One of the gang members took the cooler box, and the others escorted Matanhire, later releasing her.

Mutanda and his accomplices shared the stolen US$20,000. The crime was uncovered when Matanhire staged a robbery to cover up the loss to her husband.

Detectives from CID Homicide arrested Mutanda, leading to the recovery of property he had purchased with the stolen money.

