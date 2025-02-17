Mild Conditions And Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Across Zimbabwe
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted partly cloudy and mild conditions across all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan, Midlands, northern Manicaland, and Matabeleland North on Monday, 17 February, with isolated light rain expected in the morning.
By the afternoon, the weather is predicted to turn mostly cloudy and warm, with scattered thunderstorms and the likelihood of heavy rain in some areas.
Other provinces are expected to experience mild conditions in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon, with isolated, potentially thundery showers.
For Tuesday, 18 February, the weather in areas along the main watershed—Matabeleland North, Midlands, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, and Manicaland—will start partly cloudy and mild in the morning, turning mostly cloudy and warm in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain likely.
Other provinces will also see mild morning conditions, which will gradually become warm in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers possible.
On Saturday,15 February, scattered thunderstorms were experienced across much of the country, attributed to the high moisture levels in the atmosphere. Said the MSD:
Significant rainfall amounts were recorded in Agritex Nyamweda (70mm), Lusulu Tsetse Control (55mm), Mhondoro (55mm), Gwanda (47mm), Kotwa Ardas Mudz i(47mm), Chibero (40mm), Binga (38mm), Masvingo (36mm), Tsunga Seke Ward 17 (35mm), Parkison Secondary School Shurugwi (47mm), Lupane (28mm), Chisumbanje (27mm), and Matopos (21mm).
Over the southern areas (Masvingo, and the southern parts of Manicaland provinces), light showers were experienced due to a cool, moist airflow.
This morning, much of the country’s western half was mostly cloudy, with mild morning conditions and isolated light rains and showers caused by moisture entering from Botswana.
By the afternoon, much of the country was partly cloudy and warm, with scattered thundershowers in some areas.