Mild Conditions And Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Across Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago Mon, 17 Feb 2025 09:33:27 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecasted partly cloudy and mild conditions across all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan, Midlands, northern Manicaland, and Matabeleland North on Monday, 17 February, with isolated light rain expected in the morning.

By the afternoon, the weather is predicted to turn mostly cloudy and warm, with scattered thunderstorms and the likelihood of heavy rain in some areas.

Other provinces are expected to experience mild conditions in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon, with isolated, potentially thundery showers.

