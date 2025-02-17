Mnangagwa: No Persuasion Will Keep Me In Office Beyond 2028

That is as clear as day. I think those who really are ZANU PF at heart, go by the rules… of ZANU PF.

We have other people who are in ZANU PF who, in themselves, are not ZANU PF but they dress in ZANU PF regalia.

So you must always see when people talk, which camp they belong to when they open their mouths.

When one of the editors asked if he could be persuaded to serve beyond 2028, Mnangagwa responded, “I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me, so that I remain a constitutionalist.”

Aside from the question of a potential third term, Mnangagwa told the editors that he was aware of the complex and challenging environment in which the media industry operates, noting the rapid evolution of various factors, including technology. He said:

Not least among these is a seismic shift in reader/viewer/listener interest and behaviour. Much of it is caused, motivated, or aided by giant technological changes and possibilities. The old media is dead and with it, old models and ways of doing your craft. We feel the impact and repercussions of these changes of technologies even in our own sphere of Government which is supposed to be stable and traditionally change-averse.

