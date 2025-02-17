"Mnangagwa's Promise To Retire In 2028 A Tactic To Buy Time And Adjust His Strategy"

Today, in a carefully staged meeting at State House, Mnangagwa once again played the role of a constitutionalist, claiming that he will operate “within the confines of the constitution” and that he has no intention of clinging to power. But history has shown that when Mnangagwa speaks of legality, he is only justifying his next move. This is the same man who promised economic reform, democracy, and an end to corruption—yet all Zimbabweans have seen is worsening poverty, political repression, and a looting frenzy by his inner circle. His words are never a reflection of reality but a tool to buy time. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Magorimbo warned Mnangagwa’s opponents that the ZANU PF leader needs more time, not to transition power, but to further consolidate it. He said:

If he were truly sincere about stepping down, he would do so now. But his real intention is clear—he needs more time, not to transition power, but to consolidate it. He is not preparing for retirement; he is restrategizing. His past actions speak louder than today’s empty words.

The ZYA leader argued that Mnangagwa’s assurances were not genuine signs of good faith, but rather a calculated move to ease pressure and adjust his strategy.

He further warned that the longer Mnangagwa remains in power, the more ruthless his tactics are likely to become. Said Magorimbo:

His grip on the state is not about leadership—it is about securing a life presidency by any means necessary. Believing his promises now is not just naïve; it is a direct betrayal of history. Mnangagwa has no intention of stepping down willingly. He is simply playing for time, ensuring that when he makes his final move, there will be no one left to challenge him.

