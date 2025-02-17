Munetsi Reflects On Premier League Debut After Missed Opportunity Against Liverpool

However, Munetsi’s attempt was thwarted as the Brazilian keeper saved the shot with his face.

Later in the match, Munetsi had another chance to score, but his effort went wide of the target.

Speaking to the media after the game, Munetsi said he felt a slight push on his back from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as he surged toward goal, which disrupted his balance. He said:

We tried our best. After the first half, the coach tried to make some changes to put them under pressure. We had a couple of chances and made them feel uncomfortable.

The guys pushed to get the draw, but unfortunately, we could not get it. I got the through ball. Alisson is a really good goalkeeper and closed the angle but I got a slight push on the back. Unfortunately, I did not get off the mark but we are training all the time.

As you get more chances and opportunities, you improve as a player. But right now, I am helping my teammates get the goals, trying to help them defend. There is still work to be done for us to get maximum points but it is a small step.

In the first half, we did not cause them a lot of problems. But the second half is the identity of the team, it is what the coach wants.

We knew it would not be easy coming to Liverpool but with the energy and intensity and respecting the opponent, we can get the results soon.