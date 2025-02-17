"Munyai" Killed For Bringing US$30 As Lobola, In-laws Felt Insulted

6 minutes ago Mon, 17 Feb 2025 08:43:28 GMT

A 47-year-old Mwenezi man has been arrested, while his accomplices remain at large, following the brutal attack and killing of a lobola middleman.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over what the family deemed an “insulting” bride price.

The now-deceased Alex Sibanda (35) reportedly presented an initial bride price of US$30 for the suspect’s daughter, a sum that incited anger within the family.

