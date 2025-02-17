"Munyai" Killed For Bringing US$30 As Lobola, In-laws Felt Insulted
A 47-year-old Mwenezi man has been arrested, while his accomplices remain at large, following the brutal attack and killing of a lobola middleman.
The incident stemmed from a dispute over what the family deemed an “insulting” bride price.
The now-deceased Alex Sibanda (35) reportedly presented an initial bride price of US$30 for the suspect’s daughter, a sum that incited anger within the family.
In a fit of rage, Farisai Zhou, Simbarashe Zhou, Inzwaishe Majaya and Isaac Majaya, assaulted Sibanda, resulting in his death.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident occurred which occurred on February 11 in Madzvaruse Village, under the jurisdiction of Chief Mazhetese. Police said:
Police in Mwenezi arrested, Farisai Zhou (47) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Madzvaruse Village, Mazetese on 11/02/25 in which Alex Sibanda (35) died.
The suspect and his accomplices, Simbarashe Zhou, Inzwaishe Majaya and Isaac Majaya, took turns repeatedly assaulting the victim with a catapult and logs all over the body after a dispute.
The incident occurred after the victim, who was acting as an intermediary, had been sent with an initial bride price of USD 30.00 for Farisai Zhou’s daughter who had eloped. The other suspects are on the run.