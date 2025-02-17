Police Set Dogs On Armed Robber During "Indications"

18 minutes ago Mon, 17 Feb 2025 12:55:29 GMT

Police officers allegedly set dogs on a suspected armed robber during an identification process in Bulawayo, with two other suspects claiming they were arrested due to mistaken identity, reported Southern Eye.

The suspects—Silence Kwangwa (30), Julius Mugwagwa (28), and Felius Mvula (54)—appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Matthew Mutiro, facing a robbery charge.

The trio pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody until February 20.

Feedback