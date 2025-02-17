Police Set Dogs On Armed Robber During "Indications"
Police officers allegedly set dogs on a suspected armed robber during an identification process in Bulawayo, with two other suspects claiming they were arrested due to mistaken identity, reported Southern Eye.
The suspects—Silence Kwangwa (30), Julius Mugwagwa (28), and Felius Mvula (54)—appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Matthew Mutiro, facing a robbery charge.
The trio pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody until February 20.
In his plea, Kwangwa said that he worked as a taxi driver. Said Kwangwa:
The police forced me to be taken pictures carrying a gun.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
They searched all my belongings and nothing was found pertaining to this case.
A medical report can be produced which will reveal how the police assaulted me.
Mugwagwa said that he only became aware of the alleged robbery after his arrest. He said:
I was called to meet someone at Magetsini in Emakhandeni and police surrounded the car.
The following day, we were taken to a bush in Richmond, where we found Kwangwa and dogs were set on him.
The police then told us they had dockets with them and no one was going to refuse to sign the dockets.
Mvula said Kwangwa was his nephew’s taxi driver. He said:
I do not know how I was involved in this robbery case.
I told the police and that was recorded in my statement.
I am yet to hear from the police who arrested me and the investigating officer (about) what I did.
Prosecutors allege that on September 23, 2023, Kwangwa, Mugwagwa, and Mvula robbed Evergold Milling Company, stealing goods, money, and cellphones.
The stolen property is valued at US$10,000 and 7,000 rupees.