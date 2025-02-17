Sikhala Calls For Opposition To Exploit ZANU PF's Internal Strife
Opposition politician and former MP Job Sikhala has called on opposition parties to capitalize on the factionalism within ZANU PF and exacerbate tensions within the ruling party.
Reports indicate that ZANU PF is divided into two factions: one supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the other backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.
Sikhala argued that the State and ZANU PF have stoked divisions within the MDC, leading to the emergence of multiple splinter groups from the only party that defeated ZANU PF at the polls. He said:
ZANU PF has been an active participant in the factional fights in the opposition since time immemorial. They abetted, funded, encouraged, and actively participated in the opposition, tearing each other apart.
They use the state apparatus such as the CIO and others to actively steer confusion. We saw the active involvement of the state apparatus in the seizure of Harvest House.
Do they think I am happy to have come out of their jail to find out the CCC party seized and torn apart?
If the opportunity arises to contribute to the confusion in the house of the ZANU PF devils, don’t wait. Seize the opportunity for the revenge mission.
Actively fan the confusion. Steer the fight until the evil party has completely been obliterated from the face of the earth!
Since its formation in 1999, the MDC has experienced multiple splits, weakening the opposition’s unity over the years.
In 2008, the Morgan Tsvangirai and Arthur Mutambara-led factions secured a combined 109 out of 210 parliamentary seats, compared to Mugabe’s ZANU PF, which won 97 seats.
Tsvangirai also garnered 47.9% of the presidential vote, while Mugabe received 43.2%. Despite the official results, many years later, Mugabe admitted that Tsvangirai had won more than 50% of the vote by a wide margin.
The party’s internal splits continued even after the dominant MDC faction rebranded to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).