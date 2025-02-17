Sikhala Calls For Opposition To Exploit ZANU PF's Internal Strife

ZANU PF has been an active participant in the factional fights in the opposition since time immemorial. They abetted, funded, encouraged, and actively participated in the opposition, tearing each other apart.

They use the state apparatus such as the CIO and others to actively steer confusion. We saw the active involvement of the state apparatus in the seizure of Harvest House.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

Do they think I am happy to have come out of their jail to find out the CCC party seized and torn apart?

If the opportunity arises to contribute to the confusion in the house of the ZANU PF devils, don’t wait. Seize the opportunity for the revenge mission.

Actively fan the confusion. Steer the fight until the evil party has completely been obliterated from the face of the earth!