Three Armed Men Storm NewsDay Journalist's Office
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga has revealed that three individuals armed with pistols visited his office on Monday morning, searching for him.
Mhlanga, who was not at the office at the time, also received a call from the ZRP Law and Order Section, inviting him to discuss an undisclosed matter. He posted on X:
It’s not a laughing matter at all. Three persons armed with pistols came to my office this morning looking for me. They did not say why they needed me. Then minutes later, I got a call inviting me to Law and Order. I will be presenting myself to the police with my lawyers tomorrow.Feedback
Earlier this month, Mhlanga was summoned to Harare Central Police Station by the ZRP Law and Order Section.
Concerned about the police’s intentions, Mhlanga attended the station accompanied by MISA Zimbabwe’s External Legal Counsel, Chris Mhike.
It was later revealed that the police wanted to discuss the status of a six-year-old case involving former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe.
The summons followed Mhlanga’s interview with ZANU PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who had been making critical remarks about President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
In the interview, Geza accused Mnangagwa of corruption, nepotism, tribalism, and failing to address the country’s economic challenges, while calling for his resignation.
On Saturday, HStv, part of the AMH group and run by Mhlanga, posted a statement on X, quoting Geza as saying that he was safe, not arrested, nor in hiding. Geza was quoted as saying:
We are ready to bring change and no amount of threats and lies will derail the struggle. The signal is coming.
