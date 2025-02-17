Three Armed Men Storm NewsDay Journalist's Office

Earlier this month, Mhlanga was summoned to Harare Central Police Station by the ZRP Law and Order Section.

Concerned about the police’s intentions, Mhlanga attended the station accompanied by MISA Zimbabwe’s External Legal Counsel, Chris Mhike.

It was later revealed that the police wanted to discuss the status of a six-year-old case involving former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe.

The summons followed Mhlanga’s interview with ZANU PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who had been making critical remarks about President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In the interview, Geza accused Mnangagwa of corruption, nepotism, tribalism, and failing to address the country’s economic challenges, while calling for his resignation.

On Saturday, HStv, part of the AMH group and run by Mhlanga, posted a statement on X, quoting Geza as saying that he was safe, not arrested, nor in hiding. Geza was quoted as saying:

We are ready to bring change and no amount of threats and lies will derail the struggle. The signal is coming.

