Two Children Drown In Disused Fish Pond While Collecting Bird Plums In Mberengwa
Two young children, a boy and a girl, tragically lost their lives on Saturday while collecting an indigenous fruit, the bird plum, locally known as “nyii” or “n’ii,” in Mberengwa, Midlands Province.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident occurred at a deserted homestead in Maduveko Village, Mataga, Mberengwa.
The children had ventured to the area to collect the bird plums, which had fallen into an old, disused fish pond located on the property.
In their attempt to retrieve the fruit from the pond, the children tragically drowned.
The ZRP confirmed the heart-wrenching event through a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday evening:
The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a boy (4) and girl (9) drowned in a disused fish pond while collecting nyii fruits at a deserted homestead at Maduveko Village, Mataga, Mberengwa on 15/02/25.
The incident occurred after some nyii fruits fell into the fish pond resulting in the victims diving in the pond to retrieve the fruits.