Two Children Drown In Disused Fish Pond While Collecting Bird Plums In Mberengwa

Two young children, a boy and a girl, tragically lost their lives on Saturday while collecting an indigenous fruit, the bird plum, locally known as “nyii” or “n’ii,” in Mberengwa, Midlands Province.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident occurred at a deserted homestead in Maduveko Village, Mataga, Mberengwa.

The children had ventured to the area to collect the bird plums, which had fallen into an old, disused fish pond located on the property.

