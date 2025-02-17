Two Dead, 15 Injured In Chivhu Road Accident After Kombi Tyre Burst
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, 15 January, at the 156-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road in Chivhu.
In a statement released on Sunday evening, the ZRP revealed that two people lost their lives, while 15 others sustained varying degrees of injury.
The incident occurred when the rear tyre of a Nissan Caravan Kombi, which was carrying 17 passengers, burst.
The kombi veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof.
The impact of the crash led to the death of two people, and their bodies were transported to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The 15 injured passengers were also taken to the same hospital for medical treatment, where they were admitted for further care.