Two Dead, 15 Injured In Chivhu Road Accident After Kombi Tyre Burst

7 minutes ago Mon, 17 Feb 2025 08:56:47 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, 15 January, at the 156-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road in Chivhu.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the ZRP revealed that two people lost their lives, while 15 others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The incident occurred when the rear tyre of a Nissan Caravan Kombi, which was carrying 17 passengers, burst.

Feedback