Warriors To Face Benin In FIFA World Cup Qualifier At Moses Mabhida Stadium

5 minutes ago Mon, 17 Feb 2025 16:00:52 GMT

The Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team, the Warriors, will face Benin in their Matchday 5, 2026 Group C FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa. The match is scheduled for Thursday, 20 March 2025, with a 6 PM kick-off time.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has set the entrance fee for the Rest of the Ground at R50.

Originally, ZIFA had planned to host the fixture in Polokwane. However, after the venue was allocated to Bafana Bafana in January, alternative locations were considered. ZIFA said in a statement:

