Warriors To Face Benin In FIFA World Cup Qualifier At Moses Mabhida Stadium
The Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team, the Warriors, will face Benin in their Matchday 5, 2026 Group C FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa. The match is scheduled for Thursday, 20 March 2025, with a 6 PM kick-off time.
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has set the entrance fee for the Rest of the Ground at R50.
Originally, ZIFA had planned to host the fixture in Polokwane. However, after the venue was allocated to Bafana Bafana in January, alternative locations were considered. ZIFA said in a statement:
Johannesburg’s approved stadiums were unavailable due to rugby and other events, while Cape Town Stadium is undergoing pitch renovations.
After an extensive search, Moses Mabhida Stadium emerged as the perfect venue – a world-class facility that has hosted top international matches and offers ideal conditions for our playing style.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
ZIFA is excited to bring the Warriors closer to their passionate supporters in Durban and across the region.
ZIFA urged all Zimbabwean football fans to come out in full force, fill the stands with yellow and green, and rally behind the team as they continue their pursuit of World Cup qualification.
Zimbabwe currently sits at the bottom of Group C with just 2 points from four matches.
Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin each have 7 points, while Lesotho follows with 5 points. Nigeria has accumulated 3 points.