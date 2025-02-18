25-Year-Old Beitbridge Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Raping 15-Year-Old Cousin

4 minutes ago Tue, 18 Feb 2025 13:15:28 GMT

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has urged parents and guardians to exercise caution when leaving minors in the custody of relatives, especially in light of the increasing number of sexual offences involving minors and family members.

The call comes after a 25-year-old man from Chinavazyimi Village, Beitbridge, was convicted of rape and sentenced to an effective 15-year prison term by the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old cousin.

The victim, a Form Two student, was in the accused’s care while her mother was away. On January 1, 2025, the accused forcefully dragged her into a room, threatened her with a knife, and raped her. Despite her attempts to resist and screams for help, no one came to her aid.

