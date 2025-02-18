African Sun Sells Great Zimbabwe Hotel For US$4.2 Million

7 minutes ago Tue, 18 Feb 2025 11:18:54 GMT

African Sun Limited has announced the sale of the Great Zimbabwe Hotel and its associated hotel business to Mewame Family Trust for a total of US$4.2 million, reported Business Times.

The deal follows African Sun’s decision in March 2024 to divest select assets, including the Great Zimbabwe Hotel. After months of negotiations, the agreement was finalised on January 28, 2025.

Under the terms of the transaction, Mewame Family Trust will acquire the 20.4-hectare Mundells Plot A property in Masvingo for US$3.2 million. The hotel business and its assets will be purchased as a going concern for US$1 million.

