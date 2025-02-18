Kazembe Warns Against Denigrating President Mnangagwa
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has warned the public against insulting and denigrating the Office of the President and Cabinet.
He said that although people are free to express themselves by exercising their democratic rights, some of the statements amount to criminal offences.
He said some of these statements violate Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
Kazembe made the remarks while addressing senior officers during the 2025 Senior Officers Conference in Harare on Monday, 17 February. He said (via The Herald):
We are aware that there are nefarious forces that seek to destabilise us as a country. I thus cannot over-emphasise the need for police to remain vigilant and deepen intelligence networks that will inform proactive policing.
Of late, a disturbing development has emerged where people now have the liberty to insult and demonise the Office of the President.
This violates Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.