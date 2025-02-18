Kazembe Warns Against Denigrating President Mnangagwa

8 minutes ago Tue, 18 Feb 2025 10:18:21 GMT

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has warned the public against insulting and denigrating the Office of the President and Cabinet.

He said that although people are free to express themselves by exercising their democratic rights, some of the statements amount to criminal offences.

He said some of these statements violate Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Feedback