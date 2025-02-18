Met Department Forecasts Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Flash Flooding Across Several Provinces

5 minutes ago Tue, 18 Feb 2025 11:38:28 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding in flood-prone areas, river basins, and wetlands across several provinces, including Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, and Southern Matabeleland North.

The adverse weather is expected from Wednesday, 19 February to Thursday, 20 February 2025.

In an advisory released on Monday, 17 February 2025, at 4 PM, the MSD warned that heavy rainfall, exceeding 50mm in some areas, is likely, accompanied by lightning and strong wind gusts. Residents in affected regions are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions. MSD said:

