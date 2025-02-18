Met Department Forecasts Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Flash Flooding Across Several Provinces
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding in flood-prone areas, river basins, and wetlands across several provinces, including Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, and Southern Matabeleland North.
The adverse weather is expected from Wednesday, 19 February to Thursday, 20 February 2025.
In an advisory released on Monday, 17 February 2025, at 4 PM, the MSD warned that heavy rainfall, exceeding 50mm in some areas, is likely, accompanied by lightning and strong wind gusts. Residents in affected regions are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions. MSD said:
A thick cloud is slowly approaching the western borders of the country from Botswana. It is expected to be coupled by moisture from the north-west and that from the south-east.
This is anticipated to cause heavy rainfall (exceeding 70 mm) as well as string winds in provinces such as Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands and southern parts of Matabeleland North, effective from noon of Wednesday 19 February till the early hours of Thursday.
There is a chance of flash floods in flood-prone areas, in river basins. Roads may also be slippery and visibility reduced by rainfall, thus requiring a need for increased braking distance.
There may also be fallen trees and power lines. Therefore the public is advised to take precautionary measures as advised by the Civil Protection Unit.