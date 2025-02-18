Mnangagwa: Chivayo Is A Philanthropist, Not My Frontman

7 minutes ago Tue, 18 Feb 2025 10:51:41 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has defended controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, describing him as a philanthropist who is spending his own money.

In a meeting with editors at State House on Monday, Mnangagwa addressed allegations that Chivayo is acting as his frontman by distributing vehicles and cash donations to various individuals, including members of the ruling ZANU PF party, musicians, actors, and retired footballers.

The claims suggest that Chivayo is being used to distribute these gifts to garner support for Mnangagwa who is pushing a presidential term extension through his proxies in ZANU PF.

Feedback