Mnangagwa: Chivayo Is A Philanthropist, Not My Frontman
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has defended controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, describing him as a philanthropist who is spending his own money.
In a meeting with editors at State House on Monday, Mnangagwa addressed allegations that Chivayo is acting as his frontman by distributing vehicles and cash donations to various individuals, including members of the ruling ZANU PF party, musicians, actors, and retired footballers.
The claims suggest that Chivayo is being used to distribute these gifts to garner support for Mnangagwa who is pushing a presidential term extension through his proxies in ZANU PF.
Mnangagwa strongly dismissed these claims, saying he does not have access to such large sums of money and refuting suggestions that he is funding Chivayo’s charitable activities. He said:
Where would I get the money to give him? Investigate where you think I’m getting the money to give Chivayo to distribute, rather than wasting my time worrying about someone who is using his own money. You can’t bother me about someone who is philanthropic. If anyone’s money was stolen then they should report to the police.
Mnangagwa’s comments stand in stark contrast to those of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who appears to view Wicknell Chivayo as an unscrupulous businessman.
Speaking to mourners at the National Heroes Acre last month, Chiwenga, while not directly naming Chivayo, made a pointed remark that seemed aimed at him.
Referring to a “chigananda,” a term that implies someone who profits at the expense of others, Chiwenga indirectly criticized the businessman’s character. He said:
Vision 2030 is for all of us, not those you refer to as mbinga. During the liberation struggle, we referred to those as zvigananda