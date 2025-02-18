One Convicted, Three Walk Free In 14-Year-Old Learner Rape Case
Only one of four suspects accused of raping a 14-year-old Form 2 learner was found guilty by the Harare Magistrates Court, while the others were acquitted. The controversial ruling was delivered recently.
The court heard that on the evening of October 20, 2024, the complainant left home after being reprimanded by her mother.
She was lured to the home of the first accused, a 30-year-old man, under the pretence that he was offering her accommodation for the night. Once there, she encountered the other three suspects, aged 30, 34, and 36.
The four men threatened her with a knife, beat her with a hosepipe, and spiked her drink with an unknown substance, rendering her unconscious. While she was incapacitated, they took turns sexually assaulting her.
The following morning, she awoke in the first accused’s house, in pain and with clear signs of the assault visible on her body.
Distressed, she confided in her aunt, who encouraged her to report the incident to the police. Following the report, she underwent a medical examination.
Ultimately, the first accused was found guilty of rape and sentenced to 15 years in prison. The other three suspects were acquitted at the conclusion of the state’s case.
In response, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said it is considering an appeal against the acquittals of the three accomplices.