One Convicted, Three Walk Free In 14-Year-Old Learner Rape Case

5 minutes ago Tue, 18 Feb 2025 12:05:44 GMT

Only one of four suspects accused of raping a 14-year-old Form 2 learner was found guilty by the Harare Magistrates Court, while the others were acquitted. The controversial ruling was delivered recently.

The court heard that on the evening of October 20, 2024, the complainant left home after being reprimanded by her mother.

She was lured to the home of the first accused, a 30-year-old man, under the pretence that he was offering her accommodation for the night. Once there, she encountered the other three suspects, aged 30, 34, and 36.

