Police Withdraw Summons Against HSTV Journalist

It’s not a laughing matter at all. Three persons armed with pistols came to my office this morning looking for me. They did not say why they needed me. Then minutes later, I got a call inviting me to Law and Order. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 I will be presenting myself to the police with my lawyers 2mrw (tomorrow).

According to MISA Zimbabwe, Mhlanga’s lawyer Chris Mhike, said he contacted the police over the matter and was told the summons had been withdrawn.

Earlier this month, Mhlanga was summoned to Harare Central Police Station by the ZRP Law and Order Section.

Concerned about the police’s intentions, Mhlanga attended the station accompanied by Mhike, MISA Zimbabwe’s External Legal Counsel.

It was later revealed that the police wanted to discuss the status of a six-year-old case involving former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe.

The summons followed Mhlanga’s interview with ZANU PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who had been making critical remarks about President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In the interview, Geza accused Mnangagwa of corruption, nepotism, tribalism, and failing to address the country’s economic challenges, while calling for his resignation.

On Saturday, HStv posted a statement on X quoting Geza as saying that he was safe, not arrested, nor in hiding.

Tags

Leave a Comment