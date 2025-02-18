Private School In Chegutu Fights Construction Of Cement Plant In Close Proximity

When all projects are operational, Shuntai aims to produce a combined total of 3 million tonnes of cement and lime annually, supporting both the construction and metallurgical industries and generating thousands of jobs.

However, Bryden Country School claims it was excluded from key consultative processes, particularly the ongoing environmental impact assessment.

The school’s authorities argue that they only received relevant documentation last year and were not adequately engaged in discussions.

In response, the school has taken to social media to rally parents and the local community in opposition to the project.

Their main concerns include potential dust and air pollution, noise pollution, water contamination, and increased traffic, given the site’s proximity to the school campus.

Shuntai’s General Manager, Bin Zhou, has attempted to allay these concerns, assuring the public that the plant will use advanced technology designed to minimize environmental impact. Said Zhou:

This technology is highly advanced and captures air with an efficiency of 95%. It also employs equipment that operates nearly silently, minimising noise within the facility. Furthermore, the plant design incorporates a closed-loop recycling system for underground water water, which will be reused with minimal waste directed to our garden irrigation. We are flexible and open to improvements, subject to the authorities’ approval. We even met with the Bryden board on Monday, where we discussed constructing a road away from the school and keeping them informed at every stage of the project.

Shuntai held a meeting at Bryden Country School on Monday, chaired by the school’s board chairman, Ahmed Noor, before proceeding with a tour of the school.

During the meeting, Shuntai’s General Manager, Zhou, said the company began on-site operations in late January and is currently focused on constructing staff accommodations. In this initial phase, 250 workers, primarily local hires, have been employed.

Zhou also said the company has already built modern housing for 14 families who were relocated and compensated as part of the project.

Once all necessary approvals are obtained, the construction of the cement plant is expected to take 10 months before production begins.

