Serial Offender Sentenced To Over 42 Years For Robbery, Rape, And Attempted Rape

7 minutes ago Tue, 18 Feb 2025 14:29:11 GMT

A 37-year-old serial offender, Bessam Mahosi, also known as Kudzanai Gwaze Ambewe, has been sentenced to 42 years and 5 months in prison for multiple counts of robbery, rape, and attempted rape.

Mahosi was found guilty of two counts of robbery committed in April 2021, during which he used violence and threats to steal cash, cell phones, and other valuables from his victims.

He was convicted of three counts of rape involving a 21-year-old woman and two juveniles, aged 14 and 12. Mahosi threatened and violently assaulted his victims, leaving them traumatized.

Feedback