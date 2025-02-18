Serial Offender Sentenced To Over 42 Years For Robbery, Rape, And Attempted Rape
A 37-year-old serial offender, Bessam Mahosi, also known as Kudzanai Gwaze Ambewe, has been sentenced to 42 years and 5 months in prison for multiple counts of robbery, rape, and attempted rape.
Mahosi was found guilty of two counts of robbery committed in April 2021, during which he used violence and threats to steal cash, cell phones, and other valuables from his victims.
He was convicted of three counts of rape involving a 21-year-old woman and two juveniles, aged 14 and 12. Mahosi threatened and violently assaulted his victims, leaving them traumatized.
Mahosi was also found guilty of the attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl. Mahosi, a repeat offender, had previously escaped from prison while serving a sentence for robbery.
His crimes were brazen and violent, targeting vulnerable women and children.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has applauded the sentence, saying that it sends a strong message that repeat offenders will be removed from society if they fail to reform.