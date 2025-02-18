Teenage Girl Wearing Earphones Struck By Train In Chegutu

3 minutes ago Tue, 18 Feb 2025 11:04:31 GMT

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid wearing earphones when near railway tracks.

The appeal follows an incident in which a teenage girl was struck by a train near Chegutu. According to NRZ, the girl was walking along the railway line when the accident occurred on Monday, 17 February. She was promptly taken to Chegutu District Hospital for treatment.

This incident brings to mind a similar tragedy on 29 October 2022, when a 17-year-old boy from Ruwa was fatally struck by a train while walking along the Harare-Mutare railway line while wearing earphones.

Feedback