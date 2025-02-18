Truworths To Finalise Corporate Rescue Plan And Delisting At 25 February Meeting

7 minutes ago Tue, 18 Feb 2025 12:35:58 GMT

Truworths, currently undergoing corporate rescue, along with its subsidiaries, Topic Stores and Bravette Manufacturing Company, is set to hold a crucial shareholder meeting on 25 February in Harare.

Trading of Truworths’ shares was suspended on 7 March 2024 after the company requested a voluntary suspension.

The retailer has been struggling with inflationary pressures and tight liquidity, which have led to reduced demand and declining consumer spending.

