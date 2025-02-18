Viral Video Of Sinking Truck Not From Masvingo-Beitbridge Road - Transport Ministry
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has dismissed claims that a viral video showing a haulage truck sinking was filmed along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.
According to the Ministry, the incident actually took place on the old Masvingo Highway, near the 42km mark, close to Bhati Shops, an area that is not part of the current main road.
In a statement, the Ministry clarified that the affected section is a “strip road” leading to a damaged low-level crossing over the Tugwi River, which is no longer operational. The statement reads:
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development notes with concern a viral video which is currently circulating on social media, purportedly showing a sinking haulage truck along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.
Upon careful review, the video depicts an incident on the old Masvingo Highway, specifically near the 42km peg, close to Bhati Shops.
This section of the road is a strip road that leads to a damaged low-level crossing structure over the Tugwi River, which is no longer in use.
The section in question was allocated to Fossil Contracting, however, a representative from Fossil Contracting has denied that such an incident occurred on their watch.
Following a site visit, it was confirmed that a single haulage truck was visibly stuck on the old highway.
It is important to note that this section of the road is not part of the current detour along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.
Further investigations revealed that the truck driver was attempting to reconnect to the existing highway, bypassing the detour.
We urge the public to exercise caution and rely on verified information. The relevant authorities are conducting further investigations to ascertain the full details of the incident and to ensure the safety of all road users.
For updates and official statements, please refer to the appropriate government or contractor communications.