Viral Video Of Sinking Truck Not From Masvingo-Beitbridge Road - Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development notes with concern a viral video which is currently circulating on social media, purportedly showing a sinking haulage truck along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

Upon careful review, the video depicts an incident on the old Masvingo Highway, specifically near the 42km peg, close to Bhati Shops.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

This section of the road is a strip road that leads to a damaged low-level crossing structure over the Tugwi River, which is no longer in use.

The section in question was allocated to Fossil Contracting, however, a representative from Fossil Contracting has denied that such an incident occurred on their watch.

Following a site visit, it was confirmed that a single haulage truck was visibly stuck on the old highway.

It is important to note that this section of the road is not part of the current detour along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.

Further investigations revealed that the truck driver was attempting to reconnect to the existing highway, bypassing the detour.

We urge the public to exercise caution and rely on verified information. The relevant authorities are conducting further investigations to ascertain the full details of the incident and to ensure the safety of all road users.

For updates and official statements, please refer to the appropriate government or contractor communications.