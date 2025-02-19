Civil Registry Department Warns Of Temporary Delays Due To System Upgrade
The Civil Registry Department has said members of the public may experience temporary delays in processing essential documents due to an ongoing upgrade of the civil registration system.
In a public notice, the department, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, said that the upgrade is intended to enhance efficiency, security, and overall service delivery. It said:
During this period, there may be temporary disruptions or delays in processing civil registration documents and members of the public are urged to bear with us during this period.
