Harare City Council Officials Spent US$1 Million On Luxury Vehicles

Last year City Parking brought to the City Council about a million. When we started asking where that US$1 million went that is where the problem began. I am told that the US$1 million was used to purchase executive cars or Fortuners and so forth.

Thabani Mpofu, the evidence leader for the Commission, also revealed that Harare City Council executives collectively spend up to US$125,000 annually on holidays.

According to Mpofu, the Town Clerk is entitled to one international trip per year, while other executives are allowed regional travel. In addition, executives like the Assistant to the Town Clerk, Matthew Marara, receive US$9,000 annually for local holidays, which are broken down into three holidays of US$3,000 each.

Executives are also given US$6,000 for regional holidays. During the 30 months he was suspended, Marara allegedly received a total of US$27,000 in holiday allowances.

Furthermore, all Grade Two employees, mostly directors, are entitled to over US$3,000 for newspaper allowances.

They are also given fuel allowance which is around 450 per month. Said Mafume:

I am actually shocked at the figures and the information. They come at a time when we, as Councillors, are being asked and everybody is being asked to tighten their belts. Others are loosening.

The Harare Commission of Inquiry concluded the investigation on Tuesday. With all necessary information collected, the Maphios Cheda-led Commission will now begin compiling its report.

The final document, along with its recommendations, will be submitted to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

