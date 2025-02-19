Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume, Fined US$300 For Lying Under Oath
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume was fined US$300 or given the option of serving 3 months in prison for lying under oath twice during his testimony before the Retired Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry into the governance of the Harare City Council.
Mafume was accused of giving false information about where he lived. First, he claimed he lived in Belvedere, but it was discovered that he was converting the property into a boarding house for students from the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), which violated city zoning and construction laws.
The Commission found that Mafume made large, unapproved changes to the property, turning it into a 60-room boarding facility instead of a private home as initially approved.
He also claimed to live in Greendale, providing an address on Coronation Road. However, when the Commission visited the address, they found it was actually a vehicle auction site owned by a person named Pfukwa. Mafume admitted that he had lied under oath. He said (via NewZimbabwe.com):
Indeed that is what happened. It was an error on my part. I did not do that knowingly. I had recently moved into the premises. The Commission must note that the street is the same. The area is in Greendale. My error was in the number.
Retired Justice Cheda applied Section 13 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, sentencing Mafume to a fine of US$300 or three months in prison.
However, the sentence was suspended, meaning Mafume will avoid the penalty if he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. Said Cheda:
You have been found guilty of contravening Section 13 of the Commission of Inquiry Act. You gave evidence which you knew was false. In assessing a suitable take into account what you have submitted in mitigation.
Jacob Mafume, you are sentenced to pay a fine of US$300 or three months in prison which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that during that period you are not convicted of contravening section 13 or 14 of the Act.