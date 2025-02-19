Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume, Fined US$300 For Lying Under Oath

8 minutes ago Wed, 19 Feb 2025 10:13:35 GMT

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume was fined US$300 or given the option of serving 3 months in prison for lying under oath twice during his testimony before the Retired Justice Maphios Cheda-led Commission of Inquiry into the governance of the Harare City Council.

Mafume was accused of giving false information about where he lived. First, he claimed he lived in Belvedere, but it was discovered that he was converting the property into a boarding house for students from the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT), which violated city zoning and construction laws.

The Commission found that Mafume made large, unapproved changes to the property, turning it into a 60-room boarding facility instead of a private home as initially approved.

