Health Ministry Reports Spike In Malaria And Diarrhoea Cases

Common Diarrhoea:



A total of 8,464 cases of common diarrhoea were reported, with no deaths. Of these, 3,358 cases were from children under 5 years old. The provinces with the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central (1,178) and Mashonaland East (1,157). Cumulatively, there have been 35,265 cases and 17 deaths.

Malaria:



There were 2,009 reported cases of malaria this week, along with six deaths. The highest number of cases were reported in Manicaland (824) and Mashonaland West (527). The provinces also saw several deaths, including two in Mutare District, one in Chimanimani, Buhera, Rushinga, and Makonde Districts. The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 5,710 with 17 deaths, and the cumulative case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 0.3%.

Cholera:



This week, 24 suspected cases of cholera and one suspected death were reported. The majority of suspected cases (23) were from Mazowe District. Cumulative figures for cholera now stand at 107 suspected cases, with one suspected death, but no confirmed cases or deaths.

Dysentery:



A total of 545 dysentery cases were reported, with no deaths. Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West provinces reported the highest numbers of cases, with 114 and 97, respectively. The cumulative total for dysentery cases is now 2,416, with one death.

Typhoid:



No suspected cases or deaths from typhoid were reported this week. The cumulative total for suspected typhoid cases remains at two, with no deaths, resulting in a cumulative CFR of 0%.

