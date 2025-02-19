"Kombi Driver Ignored Warning Horn Before Mahatshula Train Collision"
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said the driver of a kombi involved in a train collision at the Mahatshula level crossing in Bulawayo on Wednesday morning failed to stop, despite the train sounding its horn.
In a statement released on Wednesday, 19 February, NRZ said that eyewitnesses confirmed the kombi driver sped past two vehicles that had already stopped to give way to the approaching train, which had been sounding its horn.
As a result of the collision, three schoolchildren were injured and are currently recovering at a local hospital. Said NRZ:
Earlier this morning, a commuter omnibus was struck by a train at the Mahatshula level crossing in Bulawayo. According to eyewitnesses, the driver sped past two vehicles that had stopped to give way to an approaching train, which was already sounding the horn.
Three schoolchildren were injured and are recuperating at a local hospital. NRZ once again urges drivers to observe road/rail level crossing rules, which instruct drivers to always stop, look both ways and listen carefully before proceeding across the tracks; never attempt to beat a train at a crossing.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
An earlier report had said the three learners aboard the kombi had escaped unscathed.