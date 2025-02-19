"Kombi Driver Ignored Warning Horn Before Mahatshula Train Collision"

5 minutes ago Wed, 19 Feb 2025 10:30:12 GMT

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said the driver of a kombi involved in a train collision at the Mahatshula level crossing in Bulawayo on Wednesday morning failed to stop, despite the train sounding its horn.

In a statement released on Wednesday, 19 February, NRZ said that eyewitnesses confirmed the kombi driver sped past two vehicles that had already stopped to give way to the approaching train, which had been sounding its horn.

As a result of the collision, three schoolchildren were injured and are currently recovering at a local hospital. Said NRZ:

