Police Officer Allegedly Defrauds ARDA Of US$4,700

8 minutes ago Wed, 19 Feb 2025 12:39:13 GMT

Gideon Msambakurima, a 39-year-old police officer stationed in Karoi, was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly defrauding the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) of over US$4,700 in fertiliser supplies.

Msambakurima joined the ARDA Joint Venture Farming programme and was allocated 8 metric tons of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser for his 20-hectare maize plot.

However, he is accused of using the same batch number to fraudulently obtain an additional 6 metric tons of Windmill Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser, despite having already used up his original allocation.

Feedback