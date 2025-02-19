Three Pupils Escape Unscathed After Train Hits Kombi In Bulawayo

8 minutes ago Wed, 19 Feb 2025 09:18:36 GMT

Three pupils narrowly escaped injury when the commuter omnibus they were travelling in was struck by a train at a railway crossing in Bulawayo’s Mahatshula suburb.

The incident occurred around 7 AM on Wednesday, as the driver of the speeding commuter omnibus tried to beat the train at the intersection but collided with it.

A vendor, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Sunday News that the crash was caused by the driver’s attempt to cross the tracks before the train arrived.

