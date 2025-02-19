Three Pupils Escape Unscathed After Train Hits Kombi In Bulawayo
Three pupils narrowly escaped injury when the commuter omnibus they were travelling in was struck by a train at a railway crossing in Bulawayo’s Mahatshula suburb.
The incident occurred around 7 AM on Wednesday, as the driver of the speeding commuter omnibus tried to beat the train at the intersection but collided with it.
A vendor, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Sunday News that the crash was caused by the driver’s attempt to cross the tracks before the train arrived.
The passengers, including the three pupils, were quickly rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for medical treatment, though none of them sustained serious injuries. Said the eyewitness:
The students appeared to have escaped physical harm, although they may have sustained minor internal injuries and the driver was suffering a fractured leg.
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has not yet commented on the incident. However, in the past, the parastatal has urged motorists, including law enforcement personnel, to exercise caution when approaching level crossings and to never attempt to beat an approaching train.