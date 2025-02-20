91-Year-Old Shurugwi Man Marries Off 15-Year-Old Daughter

8 minutes ago Thu, 20 Feb 2025 12:55:42 GMT

A 91-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were convicted by the Shurugwi Magistrates’ Court for violating Zimbabwe’s Marriages Act [Chapter 5:15] after facilitating the marriage of a 15-year-old girl.

Both offenders received eight-month suspended sentences. The 91-year-old is the father of the girl, while the 69-year-old is the girl’s “mother-in-law.”

The intended husband, a 30-year-old man, has been on the run since the case was reported to the police.

