91-Year-Old Shurugwi Man Marries Off 15-Year-Old Daughter
A 91-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were convicted by the Shurugwi Magistrates’ Court for violating Zimbabwe’s Marriages Act [Chapter 5:15] after facilitating the marriage of a 15-year-old girl.
Both offenders received eight-month suspended sentences. The 91-year-old is the father of the girl, while the 69-year-old is the girl’s “mother-in-law.”
The intended husband, a 30-year-old man, has been on the run since the case was reported to the police.
In response to the case, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) condemned child marriages, describing them as serious violations of children’s rights and significant obstacles to their development and well-being. Said the NPA:
Such practices not only contravene Zimbabwean law but also perpetuate cycles of poverty, hinder educational opportunities, and expose minors to health risks and domestic violence abuse.
We are actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, and community organizations to prosecute offenders and raise awareness about the detrimental effects of child marriage.
The NPAZ urges all citizens to respect and uphold the rights of children, ensuring they are allowed to grow, learn, and thrive in a safe environment free from exploitation and abuse.
Together, we can eradicate the practice of child marriage and secure a brighter future for our nation’s youth.