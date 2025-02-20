EU Lifts Sanctions On Zimbabwe Defence Industries, But Maintains Arms Embargo
The European Union has lifted sanctions on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI), the last entity remaining under restrictive measures that have been in place since 2002.
However, the EU has decided to maintain an embargo on arms sales to Zimbabwe that could potentially be used for internal repression.
The decision was made during a meeting of the Council of the European Union on Wednesday. The council said in a statement:
The council today renewed its framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe for a further year, until February 20, 2026.
The council also delisted the last remaining entity, the Zimbabwe Defence Industries.
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The embargo on arms and equipment which might be used for internal repression remains in place.
The EU continues to closely follow developments in Zimbabwe, with particular attention to the human rights situation and recalls its readiness to adapt the whole range of its policies accordingly.
The EU said that its remaining sanctions do not affect Zimbabwe’s people, economy, or trade.
The measures were imposed in 2002 over electoral fraud and human rights abuses. The EU has gradually eased these measures to promote political reform.
In 2015, the EU provided $267 million in aid to Zimbabwe, marking the first direct financial support since the sanctions.
The bloc also removed several government officials and security chiefs from its sanctions list.