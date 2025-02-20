EU Lifts Sanctions On Zimbabwe Defence Industries, But Maintains Arms Embargo

11 minutes ago Thu, 20 Feb 2025 14:32:27 GMT

The European Union has lifted sanctions on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI), the last entity remaining under restrictive measures that have been in place since 2002.

However, the EU has decided to maintain an embargo on arms sales to Zimbabwe that could potentially be used for internal repression.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Council of the European Union on Wednesday. The council said in a statement:

