Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

EU Lifts Sanctions On Zimbabwe Defence Industries, But Maintains Arms Embargo

11 minutes agoThu, 20 Feb 2025 14:32:27 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
EU Lifts Sanctions On Zimbabwe Defence Industries, But Maintains Arms Embargo

The European Union has lifted sanctions on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI), the last entity remaining under restrictive measures that have been in place since 2002.

However, the EU has decided to maintain an embargo on arms sales to Zimbabwe that could potentially be used for internal repression.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Council of the European Union on Wednesday. The council said in a statement:

The council today renewed its framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe for a further year, until February 20, 2026.

The council also delisted the last remaining entity, the Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106

To order, WhatsApp:  wa.me/263715068543

The embargo on arms and equipment which might be used for internal repression remains in place.

The EU continues to closely follow developments in Zimbabwe, with particular attention to the human rights situation and recalls its readiness to adapt the whole range of its policies accordingly.

The EU said that its remaining sanctions do not affect Zimbabwe’s people, economy, or trade.

The measures were imposed in 2002 over electoral fraud and human rights abuses. The EU has gradually eased these measures to promote political reform.

In 2015, the EU provided $267 million in aid to Zimbabwe, marking the first direct financial support since the sanctions.

The bloc also removed several government officials and security chiefs from its sanctions list.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

SanctionsEuropean UnionEUEU Sanctions on ZimbabweCouncil of the European UnionEU Sanctions

2 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback