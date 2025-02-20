Government Officials Say Army Vehicles On Harare Roads Part Of "Routine Drill"

There is a scheduled exercise to test equipment which is taking place today. Nothing to be concerned about.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman, George Charamba, reassured the public on Wednesday that the movement of military vehicles through Harare was part of routine exercises, aimed at ensuring the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’ readiness.

Charamba said that the military was “going through the routine of ensuring all their battle systems are in tip-top state, keeping you secure and defended.”

The sight of twenty-one military vehicles, primarily multi-purpose armoured cars and tanks, on Borrowdale Road in one of Harare’s wealthiest neighbourhoods, startled motorists, who quickly posted videos online.

The convoy, which included a mix of military gear, was seen passing through the area, sparking a wave of speculation and concern.

According to ZimLive, the military vehicles were moving from the 2 Infantry Brigade (formerly Cranborne Barracks) and were headed toward Alfida Barracks in Domboshava, home to the 2 Field Regiment.

The movement of such military assets in a civilian area drew comparisons to the 2017 military intervention that led to Mugabe’s ouster.

For many, the sight of these vehicles evoked memories of that unprecedented event, where the military played a pivotal role in a coup that changed the course of Zimbabwe’s leadership.

Once an unthinkable scenario, the notion of a military coup is now a topic openly discussed in Zimbabwe.

