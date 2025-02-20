Govt Suspends Urban Connect Buses' Operating Licence

The bus registration number AGL2474 belonging to this Company did not have a valid Passenger Insurance Policy as prescribed under Section 38(b)(1) of the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11].

In addition, the vehicle did not have a valid Route Permit as prescribed in Section 12 of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15].

Similarly, our inference is that the driver of this bus was not compliant with the Re-Test requirement prescribed under Section 5 of Statutory Instrument 168 of 2006.

The above violations by the bus operator are a serious breach of the terms and conditions of the operator’s license issued to the Company for it to operate in Zimbabwe.

Informed by the foregoing violations, I have directed the Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation to invoke provisions of Section 17(b)(i) of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15] and suspend, with immediate effect, Urban Connect (Pvt) Ltd from operating all its omnibuses in all the routes for a period of six months as we further investigate.