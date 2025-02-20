Gutu Man Kills Friend Over Alleged Proposal To His Wife
A 38-year-old man from Gutu, Masvingo Province, is in police custody facing a murder charge after allegedly killing his friend over accusations of proposing love to his wife.
According to Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Joseph Dimiti attacked 35-year-old Richard Takawira at Machakata Village, Soti-Source, Gutu, on February 17, 2025.
Dimiti allegedly used a hoe to strike Takawira all over his body multiple times. Takawira was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital in Gutu.
In a related incident, 29-year-old Prisca Takaza allegedly stabbed her husband, Liberty Karikoga (40), in the collarbone with a knife during a domestic dispute in Borrowdale, Harare, on February 18, 2025.
Commissioner Nyathi expressed concern over the rising number of murder cases stemming from domestic disputes and urged the public to respect the sanctity of life.
He urged members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and resolve disputes amicably without resorting to violence. Said Nyathi:
Where possible parties should seek counselling from traditional leaders, the church and elders from the community.