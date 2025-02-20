Gutu Man Kills Friend Over Alleged Proposal To His Wife

7 minutes ago Thu, 20 Feb 2025 10:16:41 GMT

A 38-year-old man from Gutu, Masvingo Province, is in police custody facing a murder charge after allegedly killing his friend over accusations of proposing love to his wife.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Joseph Dimiti attacked 35-year-old Richard Takawira at Machakata Village, Soti-Source, Gutu, on February 17, 2025.

Dimiti allegedly used a hoe to strike Takawira all over his body multiple times. Takawira was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital in Gutu.

