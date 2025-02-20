Harare Council Executives Gobble US$500 000 As Residents Face Garbage Piles And Water Woes

It is an anomaly. I have not been able to access the salary roll for the executives. The only time I saw it was when the acting human resources director came to my office and presented the document and he said that he had been instructed by the town clerk not to leave it with me. I just managed a glimpse of the document and saw that the town clerk earned as much as US$27 000 per month, and the figure goes to around US$13 000 per month as the grade goes downwards. All in all it is costing us at least US$500 000 per month and that is unsustainable. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543

During the hearing, Commission lead Thabani Mpofu asked Mafume to confirm that the large salaries for Harare City Council executives did not include any extra benefits. Mafume agreed and added that when other perks are included, the total pay could exceed US$30,000.

Justice Cheda then asked why Mafume seemed unable to control the executives’ high spending. Mafume explained that the executives often reminded him that he was not an executive mayor, so his power was limited.

Justice Cheda also asked about the relationship between the City Council executives and the councillors, to which Mafume said it was “not harmonious.”

