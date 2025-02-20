Hurungwe Man Murders Wife, Niece And Village Head

The first victim, 21-year-old Moline Chibayanzara, Tore’s wife, was found dead in a pit latrine, with multiple head injuries.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Trymore Tore (37) in connection with three cases of murder in which three victims were found dead on 17th February 2025 at Mubairecheni Village, Chundu, Hurungwe.

The first victim who is the suspect’s wife, Moline Chibayanzara (21), was found dead in a pit latrine with multiple injuries on the head. The body was wrapped in a blue blanket.

The second victim, a 17-year-old female juvenile, who is the suspect’s niece was discovered about 60 metres from the suspect’s homestead with a swollen head and a cut on the forehead. The body was covered with tree branches and a knife was recovered beside the body.

The third victim, Kuwesu Musawu (53), who was the village head, was discovered buried in a shallow grave behind the suspect’s house with a decapitated head and a deep cut on the neck.

Preliminary investigations by the Police suggest that the suspect and his wife were having consistent domestic disputes, which may have led to the murders.

The suspect and his wife were allegedly heard by villagers quarrelling at their homestead on 15th February 2025.

The third suspect was last seen going to the suspect’s homestead to mediate on a dispute between the couple, while the second suspect was also last seen going to the suspect’s homestead to watch movies on 16th February 2025.