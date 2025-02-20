Intruders Dig Tunnel In Bold Attempt To Break Into Delta Beverages' Brewery

The company assured the public that operations at the plant were not disrupted by the breach. Part of the statement reads:

Delta Beverages Private Limited, a leading manufacturer of lagers in Zimbabwe, is currently investigating alleged attempt by unknown persons to illegally access premises at Southerton brewery through a pre-existing water storm drainage tunnel.

The incident, which was discovered on 17 February 2025 by Delta Beverages employees, has not caused disruption to our operations.

We are working closely with the police and responsible authorities to determine the veracity of the report and the possible motive and identity of the perpetrators.

We take the safety and security of our employees, facilities, and our assets very seriously.

We are cooperating fully with all responsible authorities involved in the investigation and are conducting our standard incident management and review processes.

We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact the police or

our company directly.