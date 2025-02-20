Police Roadblocks To Stay, Says Kazembe

4 minutes ago Thu, 20 Feb 2025 13:49:06 GMT

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, said police roadblocks will remain in place across the country to maintain peace, promote road safety, and curb lawlessness.

In a statement, Kazembe defended the decision to continue with the roadblocks and patrols, citing public indifference and the ongoing need for security on the roads. He said: