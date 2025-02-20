Police Roadblocks To Stay, Says Kazembe
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, said police roadblocks will remain in place across the country to maintain peace, promote road safety, and curb lawlessness.
In a statement, Kazembe defended the decision to continue with the roadblocks and patrols, citing public indifference and the ongoing need for security on the roads. He said:
Our people complain when police presence increases, and they complain when it is reduced. We have resolved to let the law guide us. The police will enforce regulations firmly, whether people complain or not.Feedback
Kazembe also said that deploying an electronic traffic management system will be a priority this year. He said:
Technology doesn’t discriminate – it does not care about your face, relationship, or status. It ensures fairness and holds everyone accountable.
By the end of this year, we will have this solution in place, and it will end the chaos on our roads.
He also urged drivers to follow traffic laws and called on the public to work with the police in maintaining safety standards.
Kazembe warned that reckless drivers and lawbreakers would face severe penalties, with measures being implemented to deter such behaviour.
