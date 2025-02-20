Welshman Ncube Expels Tshabangu From CCC Over Misconduct

8 minutes ago Thu, 20 Feb 2025 09:17:03 GMT

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has expelled self-styled interim secretary-general and senator Sengezo Tshabangu, who now faces a potential recall from the Senate.

Tshabangu appeared before the party’s National Disciplinary Committee on February 12, 2025, where he was charged with four counts of misconduct relating to his actions between November and December 2024.

According to a statement from CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure issued on Wednesday, 19 February, the charges stemmed from Tshabangu’s decision to unilaterally alter the party’s Parliamentary Portfolio without the approval of the President or any other authorized organ of the party.

