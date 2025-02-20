ZIFA Appoints Members Of Standing Committees
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) recently announced the appointment of members to various committees responsible for overseeing football development and administration in Zimbabwe.
Among the appointees are notable figures such as former players Dickson Choto and Nomsa Moyo, as well as Sharrif Mussa and Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa.
Here are the Standing Committees:
ORGANISING COMMITTEE FOR ZIFA COMPETITIONS
- Thomas Marambanyika (Chairperson)
- Nabioth Magwizi (Vice Chair)
- Colonel Nthokoziso Moyo
- Nokutaba Manungo
- Rodwell Thabe
MARKETING & MEDIA COMMITTEE
- Kudzai Kadzombe (Chairperson)
- Ronald Moyo (Vice Chairperson)
- Chido Chizondo
- Trevor Jakachira
- Shylet F. Chikonyora
TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE (TDC)
- Tafadzwa Benza (Chairperson)
- Nhlanhla Dube (Vice Chairperson)
- Dr. S. Sibanda
- Dickson Choto
- Mrs. Muzvidziwa
REFEREES COMMITTEE
- Faith Mloyi (Chairperson)
- Munyaradzi Majoni (Vice )
- Jacob Kuuya
- Rusina Kuda Chiramba
- Makonese Masakadza
COMMITTEE FOR WOMEN FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT
- Loveness Mukura (Chairperson)
- ZPSL representative (Vice)
- Lewis Muzhara
- James Shamuyarira Mupfudza
- Michelle Kwaramba
LEGAL & PLAYER STATUS COMMITTEE
- Alice Zeure (Chairperson)
- Keith Kachambwa (Vice )
- Hlabangana Ntandose
- Nyasha Munyuru
- Tafadzwa Mutowa
MEMBER ASSOCIATIONS COMMITTEE
- Davison Muchena (Chairman)
- Rumbidzai Muyambuki (Vice)
- Edward Chekure
- Francis Ntuta
- Phithias Shoko
FINANCE COMMITTEE
- Nqobile Magwizi (Provisional Chairman)
- TBA Institutional Representative (Vice)
- Kuziwa Nyabeze
- Lloyd Munhanga
- Fredson Moyo
FIRST INSTANCE BODY (FIB)
- Sharrif Mussa (Chairperson)
- Xolisani Gwesela (Vice)
- Francis Mabika
- Oswell Chakwanda
- Andrew Mugandiwa
CLUB LICENSING APPEALS
- Nomakhosi Sandi (Chairperson)
- Nyaradzo Maposa (Vice Chair)
- Leeroy Mudziwepasi
- Advocate Gift Madzoka
- Advocate Tawona Sibanda
AD HOC COMMITTEES COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE
- Hope Chizuzu (Chairperson)
- Elias Mambo (Vice Chairperson)
- Major Tikiwa
- Martin Matamisa
- Christine Midzi
HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE
- Oscah Nduwure (Chairperson)
- Mavis Gumbo (Vice Chair)
- Moses Maunganidze
- Martin Kweza
- Takunda Timbe
PROJECTS & INFRASTRUCTURE COMMITTEE
- Brighton Ushendibaba (Chairperson)
- Benjamin Chindima (Vice Chairperson)
- Nkosilathi Ncube
- Weston Jemwa
- Cassina Mwangara
AD HOC AFCON COMMITTEE
- Kennedy Ndebele (Chairperson)
- Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa (Vice Chair)
- Nomsa Moyo
- Desmond Ali
- Eddie Chivero
- Joel Gombera
STRATEGIC PLANNING & RESTRUCTURING
- Patience Dube (Chairperson)
- Hastings Makunda (Vice Chair)
- Wellington Mupandare
- Gilbert Saika
- Patrick Hill