ZIFA Appoints Members Of Standing Committees

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) recently announced the appointment of members to various committees responsible for overseeing football development and administration in Zimbabwe.

Among the appointees are notable figures such as former players Dickson Choto and Nomsa Moyo, as well as Sharrif Mussa and Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa.

Here are the Standing Committees:

