Zimbabwe Has Enough ARVs For Six Months - Health Minister

The minister said the Government is committed to safeguarding the country’s progress in combating HIV and AIDS. He said:

We are doing everything to ensure that we don't reverse the gains we have made in the fight against HIV and AIDS. As a matter of policy, we already have supplies of the ARVs for the next six months and procurement processes to get drugs that will last until the end of the year is already underway.

Mombeshora added that even if the U.S. government were to reverse its policy, it would not impact the contingency measures implemented by the Government. He said:

We will soon come to this August House seeking your support for additional funding to ensure that there are no disruptions in the supply of the drugs.

Mombeshora revealed that 31 per cent of the country’s ARVs were procured through U.S. funding, while the remainder were purchased by the Government through the National Aids Council and other development partners.

Zimbabwe achieved the 95-95-95 targets in 2022, which aim to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV are aware of their status, 95 per cent are receiving treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment have a suppressed viral load.

