ARTUZ: Young Zimbabweans Face A Bleak Future

It also pointed out that the Heritage-Based Curriculum is poorly implemented and ineffective, leaving young people unprepared for the competitive global economy.

ARTUZ further claimed that over two million students have dropped out of school due to their families’ inability to afford tuition, while the constitutional right to free basic education remains unfulfilled. ARTUZ said:

Zimbabwe’s youth are being set up for failure, with 80% of young people unemployed and struggling to find sustainable livelihoods. The lack of job opportunities for university and technical college graduates has resulted in a disillusioned generation with limited prospects. The economic struggles faced by teachers directly impact youth education. Low salaries and poor working conditions have forced many skilled educators to leave the profession or the country altogether, further crippling an already fragile education sector. With no motivation to teach, students suffer the consequences of an understaffed and underfunded system.

ARTUZ also argued that young people remain underrepresented in leadership and governance. Instead of empowering the youth, the government continues to exploit them for political gain, failing to create platforms where they can meaningfully contribute to national development.

The union has called on the government to fully implement free basic education as guaranteed in the Constitution and Education Act.

It also demands that the education system be aligned with the needs of the modern job market through investment in skills-based learning and relevant training programs.

ARTUZ calls for increased funding for education to ensure access to quality learning resources, well-trained teachers, and adequate infrastructure.

The union also urges the creation of job opportunities for young graduates by fostering a thriving economy and supporting youth-led initiatives, while ending the political exploitation of youth and guaranteeing their rights to freedom of expression, association, and fair representation.

