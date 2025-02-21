Chinamasa Fires Six Varakashi For Denigrating Senior ZANU PF Officials

5 minutes ago Fri, 21 Feb 2025 13:47:08 GMT

ZANU PF recently dismissed six members of its Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit, a group of internet trolls hired by the ruling party to target its opponents, reported ZimLive.

Patrick Chinamasa, the party’s legal secretary, serves as the executive director of the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit.

In a letter dated February 11 to the party’s national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, Chinamasa said that the six members were fired for attacking senior party officials. Wrote Chinamasa:

