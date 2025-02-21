Chinamasa Fires Six Varakashi For Denigrating Senior ZANU PF Officials
ZANU PF recently dismissed six members of its Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit, a group of internet trolls hired by the ruling party to target its opponents, reported ZimLive.
Patrick Chinamasa, the party’s legal secretary, serves as the executive director of the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit.
In a letter dated February 11 to the party’s national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, Chinamasa said that the six members were fired for attacking senior party officials. Wrote Chinamasa:
On February 3, 2025, I met with His Excellency, the president and first secretary of Zanu PF Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa to discuss disciplinary issues within the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit, which I lead as the executive director…
After reviewing serious infractions by rogue elements who attacked the unit’s leadership and senior party officials, the following recommendations were made…
Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106
To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543
The resolutions included the permanent removal of Jonasi Mandiwisa Musara, Tafadzwa Mawire, Tinotenda Gachange, Felix Muzondo, Pardon Mangwende, and Herbert Mathe from the Varakashi4ED Social Media Unit.
Chinamasa informed Machacha that Norman Mbimbi would now serve as the administrator of Varakashi4ED, with Dereck Goto taking on the role of director of operations.
In the same letter, Chinamasa said the unit was established following President Mnangagwa’s directive “ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.”