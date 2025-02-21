Chinese Doctors To Perform Free Cataract Surgeries For 600 Patients In Zimbabwe

Team leader Hong Xiuqin revealed that screening for eligible patients began on February 12 and is still ongoing.

She said that the Chinese medical team will work with local doctors, offer on-site training, and engage in academic exchanges with Zimbabwean healthcare professionals.

Hong said the programme is designed to promote cooperation and exchanges between the two countries, while also bringing light and hope to Zimbabwean patients. She said:

The incidence of cataracts in Zimbabwe is high, and we are concerned about the health of the Zimbabwean people.

She also noted that the Chinese government places great importance on the cooperation and friendship between China and Zimbabwe.

Boniface Macheka, head of ophthalmology at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, praised the initiative, calling it a testament to the strong relations between Zimbabwe and China. Said Macheka:

There is a historical basis for the relationship between our country and China. I believe this relationship is going to be further solidified by this programme. We hope to be able to increase the diversity of the surgeries that we do at this hospital so that we’ll be able to serve our people better and make the services more available.

Amos Chakaza, a 67-year-old patient who travelled over 170 km from Manicaland Province to Harare for screening, said that he was eager to regain his eyesight so he could become more productive. Said Chakaza:

I can’t wait for my vision to be clear since I have a lot of responsibilities. Having poor eyesight is detrimental to my work. I need to see clearly to be more productive.

