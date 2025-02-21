Death Row Convicts In Tapiwa Makore Ritual Murder Case Appeal Ruling

16 minutes ago Fri, 21 Feb 2025 08:00:30 GMT

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 February, heard the appeal of Tafadzwa Shamba and Gweru Makore, who were convicted of the ritual murder of 7-year-old Tapiwa Makore in 2020.

The High Court had sentenced both men to death after finding them guilty of murdering Tapiwa for ritual purposes, allegedly to enhance Gweru Makore’s cabbage business.

However, before the Supreme Court could proceed with the appeal, the Death Penalty Abolition Act [Chapter 9:26] came into effect, preventing the confirmation of the death sentence.

