HSTV Journalist Wanted By Police Over Alleged Violation Of Criminal Law

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information on the location and subsequent interview of journalist, Blessed Mhlanga. This is in connection with allegations of contravening Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. Latest Samsung A06 128GB, 4GB now available: $106 To order, WhatsApp: wa.me/263715068543 Anyone with information should contact any nearest Police Station or the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800197.

Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, reads as follows:

Any person who unlawfully by means of a computer or information system makes available, transmits, broadcasts or distributes a data message to any person, group of persons or to the public with intent to incite such persons to commit acts of violence against any person or persons or to cause damage to any property shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 10 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

On 17 February 2025, three people with pistols reportedly visited the offices of HSTV in Harare, looking for Mhlanga.

Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, contacted the police about the situation and was informed that the summons for Mhlanga had been withdrawn.

Earlier this month, Mhlanga was summoned to Harare Central Police Station by the ZRP Law and Order Section.

Concerned about the police’s intentions, Mhlanga went to the station with Mhike, who is also the External Legal Counsel for MISA Zimbabwe.

It was later revealed that the police wanted to discuss a six-year-old case involving former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe.

The summons followed an interview Mhlanga had conducted with ZANU PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, who had made critical remarks about President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In the interview, Geza accused Mnangagwa of corruption, nepotism, and failing to address the country’s economic problems, while also calling for his resignation.

On Saturday, HSTV posted a statement on X, quoting Geza as saying that he was safe, not arrested, and not in hiding.

Tags

Leave a Comment