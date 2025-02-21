Lightning Strike Kills Three At Vanguard Mine In Mberengwa
Three people were killed and three others seriously injured by a lightning bolt while seeking shelter from a thunderstorm in a shop at Vanguard Mine Shopping Centre in Mberengwa on Wednesday night.
Mberengwa District Development Coordinator Vafios Hlabati confirmed the tragic incident and urged the public to take necessary precautions to avoid lightning strikes.
During thunderstorms, it’s crucial to take safety measures. These include seeking shelter indoors, staying away from tall objects, and avoiding open fields, hilltops, or isolated trees, as lightning tends to strike the tallest objects in the area.
If caught outside with no shelter available, crouch down with your feet together, hands over your ears, and head between your knees—avoiding lying flat on the ground.
Also, refrain from swimming or taking a shower during a storm, and avoid contact with lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water.
Avoid touching metal objects like fences, pipes, and electrical appliances during a thunderstorm.
If you see lightning, count the seconds until you hear thunder. If it’s 30 seconds or less, the storm is within six miles, and you should seek shelter immediately. Remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap.
Unplug electronic devices to protect them from power surges caused by lightning.