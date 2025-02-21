Lightning Strike Kills Three At Vanguard Mine In Mberengwa

7 minutes ago Fri, 21 Feb 2025 08:23:28 GMT

Three people were killed and three others seriously injured by a lightning bolt while seeking shelter from a thunderstorm in a shop at Vanguard Mine Shopping Centre in Mberengwa on Wednesday night.

Mberengwa District Development Coordinator Vafios Hlabati confirmed the tragic incident and urged the public to take necessary precautions to avoid lightning strikes.

During thunderstorms, it’s crucial to take safety measures. These include seeking shelter indoors, staying away from tall objects, and avoiding open fields, hilltops, or isolated trees, as lightning tends to strike the tallest objects in the area.

